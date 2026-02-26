Koppers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $29.7 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 70 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The maker of chemicals, carbon compounds and wood treatment products posted revenue of $432.7 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $444.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $56 million, or $2.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.88 billion.

Koppers expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $5 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $2 billion.

