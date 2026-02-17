Knife River: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Knife River Corp. (KNF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $32 million.…

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Knife River Corp. (KNF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $32 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bismarck, North Dakota-based company said it had net income of 56 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $755.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $721.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $157.1 million, or $2.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.15 billion.

Knife River expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.3 billion to $3.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KNF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KNF

