Keysight: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $281 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Rosa, California-based company said it had net income of $1.63. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.17 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.99 per share.

The electronic measurement technology company posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.54 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Keysight expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.27 to $2.33.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

