KBR: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KBR Inc. (KBR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $111 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 99 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The the engineering, construction company posted revenue of $1.89 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $415 million, or $3.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.79 billion.

KBR expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.87 to $4.22 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.9 billion to $8.36 billion.

