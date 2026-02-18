Jones Lang LaSalle: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $401.7 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $401.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $8.34. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $8.71 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.25 per share.

The financial and professional services company posted revenue of $7.61 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.33 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $792.1 million, or $16.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.12 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JLL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JLL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.