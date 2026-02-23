JBT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — JBT Marel Corporation (JBTM) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $53.1 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — JBT Marel Corporation (JBTM) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $53.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.98 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The food processing and transportation services company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $50.5 million, or 98 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.8 billion.

JBT expects full-year earnings in the range of $8 to $8.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.99 billion to $4.07 billion.

