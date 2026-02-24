Jazz: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $203.5 million. The Dublin-based…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $203.5 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $3.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.64 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.62 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $356.1 million, or $5.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.27 billion.

Jazz expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.25 billion to $4.5 billion.

