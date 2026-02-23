Ivanhoe Electric: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) on Monday reported a loss of $34 million…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) on Monday reported a loss of $34 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.

The mineral exploration company posted revenue of $896,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $105.9 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.2 million.

