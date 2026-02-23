Ivanhoe Electric: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) on Monday reported a loss of $34 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.
The mineral exploration company posted revenue of $896,000 in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $105.9 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.2 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IE
