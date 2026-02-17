Itron: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $101.6…

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $101.6 million.

The Liberty Lake, Washington-based company said it had profit of $2.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.46 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The energy and water meter company posted revenue of $571.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $561.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $301.1 million, or $6.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.37 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Itron expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.20 to $1.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $565 million to $575 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Itron expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.75 to $6.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITRI

