Ironwood: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $47.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $296.2 million.

Ironwood expects full-year revenue in the range of $450 million to $475 million.

