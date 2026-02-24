Iovance Biotherapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $71.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Carlos, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $86.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $391 million, or $1.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $263.5 million.

