Ionis Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $229 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.41. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.14 per share.

The drug discovery and development company posted revenue of $203 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $155.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $381 million, or $2.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $944 million.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals expects full-year revenue in the range of $800 million to $825 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IONS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IONS

