Investors Title: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Investors Title Co. (ITIC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $7.5…

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Investors Title Co. (ITIC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $7.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $3.97 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $69.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.2 million, or $18.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $272.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITIC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.