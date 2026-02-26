Intuit: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Intuit Inc. (INTU) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Intuit Inc. (INTU) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $693 million.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of $2.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.15 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.66 per share.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software posted revenue of $4.65 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.53 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Intuit expects its per-share earnings to range from $12.45 to $12.51.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $8.52 billion to $8.55 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Intuit expects full-year earnings in the range of $22.98 to $23.18 per share, with revenue ranging from $21 billion to $21.19 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INTU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INTU

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.