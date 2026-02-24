Interparfums: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) on Tuesday reported profit of $28.1 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) on Tuesday reported profit of $28.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 88 cents.

The perfume maker posted revenue of $386.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $168.4 million, or $5.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.49 billion.

Interparfums expects full-year earnings to be $4.85 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.48 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IPAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IPAR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.