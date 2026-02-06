Live Radio
Internet Initiative: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 6, 2026, 12:51 AM

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJIY) on Thursday reported net income of $40.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share.

The internet service provider posted revenue of $567.5 million in the period.

