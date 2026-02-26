International Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — LAREDO, Texas (AP) — International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) on Thursday reported net income of $106.9 million…

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) on Thursday reported net income of $106.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Laredo, Texas-based bank said it had earnings of $1.71 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $270.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $217.7 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $412.3 million, or $6.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $842.2 million.

