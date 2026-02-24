Interface: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Interface Inc. (TILE) on Tuesday reported profit of $24.4 million in its fourth quarter.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Interface Inc. (TILE) on Tuesday reported profit of $24.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for asset impairment costs, were 49 cents per share.

The carpet tile company posted revenue of $349.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $116.1 million, or $1.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.39 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Interface said it expects revenue in the range of $315 million to $325 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TILE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TILE

