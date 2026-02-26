Integra: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.7…

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $434.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $434.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $516.5 million, or $6.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.64 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Integra expects its per-share earnings to range from 37 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $375 million to $390 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Integra expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.7 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IART at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IART

