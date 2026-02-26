Installed Building Products: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $76.6…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $76.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.83. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.24 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.80 per share.

The residential insulation installer posted revenue of $747.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $739.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $265.4 million, or $9.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.97 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBP

