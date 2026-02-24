Inogen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Inogen Inc. (INGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.1 million in…

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Inogen Inc. (INGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share.

The produces oxygen concentrators for patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions posted revenue of $81.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $22.7 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $348.7 million.

Inogen expects full-year revenue in the range of $366 million to $373 million.

