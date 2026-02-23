Innovex International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — Innovex International, Inc. (INVX) on Monday reported profit of $14 million in…

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — Innovex International, Inc. (INVX) on Monday reported profit of $14 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Humble, Texas-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.

The maker of offshore drilling and production equipment posted revenue of $273.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $83.3 million, or $1.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $978.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Innovex International said it expects revenue in the range of $225 million to $235 million.

