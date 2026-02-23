ImmunityBio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) on Monday reported a loss of $61.9 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) on Monday reported a loss of $61.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The immunotherapy company posted revenue of $38.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $351.4 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $113.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBRX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.