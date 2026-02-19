IdaCorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — IdaCorp Inc. (IDA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $43.6 million. On…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — IdaCorp Inc. (IDA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $43.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had net income of 78 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The utility company posted revenue of $405.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $323.5 million, or $5.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.81 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IDA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.