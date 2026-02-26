ICF: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $17.3…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $17.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.47 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $443.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $445 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $91.6 million, or $4.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.87 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, ICF expects its per-share earnings to be $1.55.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $450 million for the fiscal first quarter.

ICF expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.95 to $7.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.96 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICFI

