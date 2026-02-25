Hut 8: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $279.7 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $279.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of $2.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $88.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $97.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $226.1 million, or $2.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $235.1 million.

