Huntsman: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $96…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $96 million in its fourth quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 37 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $284 million, or $1.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.68 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.