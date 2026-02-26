Hudson Pacific: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) on Thursday reported a key measure of…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Los Angeles-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $13.6 million, or 21 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $277.9 million, or $4.31 per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Los Angeles, posted revenue of $256 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $51.1 million. Revenue was reported as $831.1 million.

Hudson Pacific expects full-year funds from operations to be 96 cents to $1.06 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HPP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HPP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.