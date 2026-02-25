HSBC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.72 billion in its…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.72 billion in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in London, said it had earnings of $1.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.85 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $31.67 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.36 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.1 billion, or $6.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $68.27 billion.

