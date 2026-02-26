How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 2/26/2026

The worst day for Nvidia’s stock since last spring dragged the U.S. market lower, even though most stocks rose. The…

The worst day for Nvidia’s stock since last spring dragged the U.S. market lower, even though most stocks rose.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 17 points, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1.2%.

Nvidia delivered another stellar profit report and gave a forecast for revenue that again topped analysts’ expectations. But such blowout performances have become typical for the AI chip company, and its stock fell to its worst day since April. Stocks of software companies that had earlier been hurt by worries that AI would make them obsolete rose.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 37.27 points, or 0.5%, to 6,908.86.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.05 points, or less than 0.1%, to 49,499.20.

The Nasdaq composite fell 273.69 points, or 1.2%, to 22,878.38.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 13.96 points, or 0.5%, to 2,677.29.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 0.65 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is down 126.77 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 7.69 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.51 points, 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 63.36 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 1,435.91 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is down 363.61 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 195.38 points, or 7.9%.

