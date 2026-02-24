Home Depot: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — The Home Depot Inc. (HD) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2.57 billion.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — The Home Depot Inc. (HD) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2.57 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $2.72 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.52 per share.

The home-improvement retailer posted revenue of $38.2 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.18 billion.

