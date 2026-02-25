HNI: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — HNI Corp. (HNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49.2 million in…

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — HNI Corp. (HNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Muscatine, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and asset impairment costs, were 83 cents per share.

The maker of office furniture and fireplaces posted revenue of $888.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $54.2 million, or $1.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.84 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HNI

