HIVE Digital Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Monday reported a loss of $90.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $93.1 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98.7 million.

