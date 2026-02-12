Himax: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAIWAN, Taiwan (AP) — TAIWAN, Taiwan (AP) — Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) on Thursday reported net income of $6.3 million…

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) on Thursday reported net income of $6.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Taiwan, Taiwan-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The fabless semiconductor company posted revenue of $203.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $43.9 million, or 25 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $832.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Himax expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 4 cents.

