Hilton and AmEx Boost Welcome Offers Ahead of Summer Travel

Elevated Offers Ahead of Peak Summer Travel Spring is prime booking season for summer trips, and Hilton’s elevated bonuses could…

Elevated Offers Ahead of Peak Summer Travel

Spring is prime booking season for summer trips, and Hilton’s elevated bonuses could help you earn enough points for free nights. Each of the Hilton cards from American Express has an elevated welcome offer:

— Hilton Honors American Express Card (no annual fee): Cardholders earn 70,000 Bonus Points plus a Free Night Reward after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the Card in the first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 4/15/2026 See Rates & Fees

— Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card ($150 annual fee): Cardholders earn 130,000 Bonus Points plus a Free Night Reward after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Card in the first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 4/15/2026 See Rates & Fees

— Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card ($550 annual fee): Cardholders earn 175,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $6,000 on eligible purchases on the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card within your first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 4/15/2026 See Rates & Fees

— The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card ($195 annual fee): Cardholders earn 175,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points plus a Free Night Reward after you spend $8,000 in purchases on the Hilton Honors Business Card in the first six months of Card Membership. Offer ends 4/15/2026 See Rates & Fees

With a six-month spending window to earn the bonus, new cardholders could meet the requirement in time to redeem points for summer or fall travel. Hilton doesn’t charge resort fees when you book an award stay, so you could save not only on the room rate, but also on nightly fees.

[SEE: Best American Express Credit Cards]

Who Should Consider Applying

The no-annual-fee Hilton Honors American Express Card is good for occasional Hilton guests who want to earn a bonus with a low barrier to entry. More frequent Hilton travelers may find value in the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card, which offers automatic Gold status with room upgrades and a food and beverage credit at participating properties.

If you’re planning a luxury stay, the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card can give you Diamond status with premium benefits, including an annual free night reward and Hilton resort statement credits.

Business owners with travel expenses may find the The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card valuable, especially with its automatic Gold status and Hilton resort statement credits.

[Read: Travel Credit Cards]

Alternative Card to Consider

If you’re not sure you want to lock in with Hilton Honors, a flexible travel rewards card may be a better fit. The American Express® Gold Card has a $325 annual fee and a substantial welcome offer: You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Membership Rewards points can be redeemed for cash back, travel, gift cards and transferred to travel partners, including Hilton Honors. (See Rates & Fees)

More from U.S. News

Your Guide to Citi Entertainment: What to Book Now

Your Guide to the Revamped Bilt Rewards Program

New AmEx Centurion Lounge Rules to Take Flight

Hilton and AmEx Boost Welcome Offers Ahead of Summer Travel originally appeared on usnews.com