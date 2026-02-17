Herc Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24 million.

The Bonita Springs, Florida-based company said it had net income of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.07 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The equipment rental supplier posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1 million, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.38 billion.

