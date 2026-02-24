Henry Schein: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $101 million.…

The Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $1.34 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The health care products maker posted revenue of $3.44 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.33 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $398 million, or $3.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.18 billion.

Henry Schein expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.23 to $5.37 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSIC

