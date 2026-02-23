HealthStream: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) on Monday reported net income of $2.5 million in…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) on Monday reported net income of $2.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The provider of internet-based educational and training content for health care professionals posted revenue of $79.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18.3 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $304.1 million.

HealthStream expects full-year revenue in the range of $323 million to $330 million.

