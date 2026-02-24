Haverty Furniture: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Haverty Furniture Cos. (HVT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $8.5 million in its fourth…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Haverty Furniture Cos. (HVT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $8.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share.

The residential furniture and accessories retailer posted revenue of $201.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.7 million, or $1.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $759 million.

