Hain Celestial: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) on Monday reported a loss of $116 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hoboken, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.28. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The organic and natural products company posted revenue of $384.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $383 million.

