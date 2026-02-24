Gulfport: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $132.4 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $6.83. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $5.75 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.77 per share.

The natural gas producer posted revenue of $398.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $373.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $427.8 million, or $21.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.42 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPOR

