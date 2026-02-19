Guardant Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Thursday reported a loss of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Thursday reported a loss of $128.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of $1 per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and asset impairment costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The provider of oncology testing services posted revenue of $281.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $416.3 million, or $3.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $982 million.

Guardant Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion.

