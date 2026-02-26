Grupo Televisa: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) on Thursday reported a loss of $419.7 million…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) on Thursday reported a loss of $419.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Mexico City-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The media company posted revenue of $794.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $460 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.07 billion.

