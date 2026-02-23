Grupo Simec: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIM) on Friday reported net income of…

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIM) on Friday reported net income of $42.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Guadalajara, Mexico-based company said it had net income of 25 cents.

The steel producer posted revenue of $435.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $80 million, or 48 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.58 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.