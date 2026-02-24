Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico (AP) — BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de…

BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico (AP) — BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $148.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bosques De Las Lomas, Mexico-based company said it had net income of $5.03.

The airport facilities manager posted revenue of $599.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $547.1 million, or $19.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.94 billion.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares have risen nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $355.18, an increase of 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.