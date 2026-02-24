Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GUADALAJARA JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — GUADALAJARA JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (PAC) on Monday…

GUADALAJARA JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — GUADALAJARA JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (PAC) on Monday reported profit of $99.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Guadalajara Jalisco, Mexico-based company said it had profit of $1.97 per share.

The airport facilities manager posted revenue of $549.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $521.6 million, or $10.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.16 billion.

