Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (OMAB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $66.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mexico City-based company said it had net income of $1.40.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The airport facilities manager posted revenue of $224.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $278 million, or $6.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $832.7 million.

