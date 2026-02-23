Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $12.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 30 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The provider of dredging and dock-contracting services posted revenue of $256.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $218.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $73.5 million, or $1.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $888.3 million.

