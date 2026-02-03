Graphic Packaging: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $71 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $444 million, or $1.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.62 billion.

Graphic Packaging expects full-year earnings in the range of 75 cents to $1.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.4 billion to $8.6 billion.

