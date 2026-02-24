Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.28 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 0.5 cent at $5.69 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 0.75 cent at $3.30 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $11.35 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was unchanged at $2.45 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was off 0.55 cent at $3.64 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 0.6 cent at $.94 a pound.

